Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Maxwell Simkoff Sells 245,664 Shares of Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 245,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $137,571.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,584,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,087,260.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 15 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $7.50.

On Thursday, October 6th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 3,979 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $1,989.50.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 56,227 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $28,675.77.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 35,360 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $18,033.60.

On Thursday, September 15th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 24,266 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $13,588.96.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 75,774 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $44,706.66.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,865 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $49,582.80.

On Thursday, August 18th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 17,900 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $15,215.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,334 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $68,334.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $45,006.19.

Doma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $0.49 on Friday. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOMA. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Doma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doma by 105.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,441 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Doma by 25.9% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Doma by 182.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,799 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Doma by 298.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 995,420 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Doma during the first quarter worth about $1,523,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

