Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.7 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.0% during the third quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.