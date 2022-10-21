Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sempra’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sempra in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $8.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.63. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share.
SRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.89.
Sempra Stock Performance
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
