Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder William Monroe Sells 35,241 Shares

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) major shareholder William Monroe sold 35,241 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $108,894.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,514,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 7th, William Monroe sold 105,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $363,300.00.
  • On Monday, September 12th, William Monroe sold 45,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $143,100.00.
  • On Friday, September 9th, William Monroe sold 105,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $325,500.00.
  • On Monday, August 29th, William Monroe sold 20,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $71,200.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 23rd, William Monroe sold 77,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $270,475.00.
  • On Thursday, August 25th, William Monroe sold 55,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $198,550.00.
  • On Thursday, August 11th, William Monroe sold 22,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $79,200.00.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 39.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Contract Drilling in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

