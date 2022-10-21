Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer Sells 59,389 Shares

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 59,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total transaction of C$342,199.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 758,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,372,493.70.
Crew Energy Price Performance
Shares of CR stock opened at C$5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$883.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.46 and a 1-year high of C$6.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.47.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Crew Energy
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.
See Also
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.