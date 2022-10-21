Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer Sells 59,389 Shares

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 59,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total transaction of C$342,199.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 758,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,372,493.70.

Crew Energy Price Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at C$5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$883.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.46 and a 1-year high of C$6.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.47.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Crew Energy

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.43.

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.