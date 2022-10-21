e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Joshua Allen Franks Sells 1,957 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $383,797.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 671,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after buying an additional 138,663 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ELF. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

