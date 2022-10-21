Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAS. UBS Group cut their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.14.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Masco has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $2,840,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 32.3% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 28,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

