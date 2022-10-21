Brokers Set Expectations for Marathon Petroleum Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani expects that the oil and gas company will earn $23.48 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $23.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $109.34 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $114.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average is $94.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.