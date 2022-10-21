Brokers Set Expectations for Marathon Petroleum Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani expects that the oil and gas company will earn $23.48 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $23.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Marathon Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $109.34 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $114.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average is $94.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.