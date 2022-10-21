Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Major Shareholder Sells 12,298 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 12,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $75,017.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,933,563 shares in the company, valued at $42,294,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 73,761 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $472,808.01.

Weave Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Weave Communications stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 219.35% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $34.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEAV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 3,252.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 354,649 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 104.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 89,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 73.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 61,766 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

