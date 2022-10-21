Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Sells $116,948.90 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $116,948.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,331,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,637.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zevia PBC Price Performance

Zevia PBC stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.25 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 68.66% and a negative net margin of 43.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZVIA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth $47,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Read More

