OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases $172,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,231,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,958,513.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $132,750.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $412,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $508,000.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $801,500.00.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,047,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 53,299 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

