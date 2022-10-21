Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Director James E. Poole Sells 5,000 Shares

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $1,333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $14,468,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $1,813,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 46.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.