Brokers Set Expectations for Netflix, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $10.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.61. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.19.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $268.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after buying an additional 930,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

