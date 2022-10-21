Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) CEO Benjamin P. Cowart Sells 71,132 Shares

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $574,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VTNR opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $991.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 52.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTNR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

