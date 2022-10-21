Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Barry Canton Sells 198,051 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 198,051 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $522,854.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,771,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,395,632.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Barry Canton sold 215,948 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $565,783.76.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Barry Canton sold 211,065 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $593,092.65.

On Monday, October 10th, Barry Canton sold 213,575 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $615,096.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

NYSE DNA opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

