Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Insider Patrick Cimerola Sells 4,617 Shares

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cimerola sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $577,171.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,222.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Cimerola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $787,666.68.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE CHH opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.65. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.11.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,573,000 after acquiring an additional 641,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after acquiring an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 673,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after acquiring an additional 183,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 103,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

