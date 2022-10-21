FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.53.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.10 million.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,511,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,402,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,073,166.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock worth $31,406,162 over the last 90 days. 31.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.