Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Etienne Montagut Sells 2,536 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $186,167.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,546.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH opened at $71.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

