FY2022 EPS Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $9.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.60. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $9.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $160.49 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.98.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,621,000 after acquiring an additional 517,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,846,000 after acquiring an additional 89,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after acquiring an additional 317,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

