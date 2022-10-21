FY2022 EPS Estimates for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Reduced by Analyst

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for UBS Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UBS. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

NYSE UBS opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

