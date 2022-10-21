Hoylecohen LLC Has $22.99 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.67. The company has a market cap of $434.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

