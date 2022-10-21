Advocate Group LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.2% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.