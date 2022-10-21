North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $305,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,673,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.67. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

