J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after purchasing an additional 509,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $165.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

