LVZ Inc. Has $232,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $434.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.