Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 483 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.4% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $434.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.67. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

