Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) & DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Head to Head Analysis

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and DXI Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $504.92 million 10.76 $57.94 million $1.42 23.06 DXI Capital $220,000.00 9.27 -$190,000.00 ($0.01) -17.00

Profitability

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than DXI Capital. DXI Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 14.55% 4.34% 3.25% DXI Capital N/A N/A -772.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Viper Energy Partners and DXI Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00 DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $37.78, suggesting a potential upside of 15.35%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.4% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats DXI Capital on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About DXI Capital

(Get Rating)

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.