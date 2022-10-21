Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after purchasing an additional 408,012 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,235,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250,117 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $121.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.81.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.