Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 184,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,992,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,373,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $309.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.25. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.802 per share. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

