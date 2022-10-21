Cwm LLC Sells 2,697 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 956.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 381,013 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Genmab A/S by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 338,902 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 283,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $5,861,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Trading Down 1.7 %

GMAB opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.62.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.