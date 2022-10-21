Cwm LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAN opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $101.58.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.