D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,334 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 646,973 shares in the company, valued at $16,174,325. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.