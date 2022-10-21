Cwm LLC Purchases 1,602 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $129,128,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after buying an additional 1,054,265 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after buying an additional 624,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,542,000 after buying an additional 531,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

