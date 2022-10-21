JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.4% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 33,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 60,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $340.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

