WFA of San Diego LLC Buys Shares of 687 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 31,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 76,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,405,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 227,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,957,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $340.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.