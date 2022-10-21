Cwm LLC Sells 869 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ opened at $48.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $77.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.82.

