Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $33.79 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.