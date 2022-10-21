D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,984,000 after purchasing an additional 211,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,563,000 after purchasing an additional 427,672 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,297,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,878,000 after acquiring an additional 252,633 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,627,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,411,000 after acquiring an additional 310,971 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. The firm had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.