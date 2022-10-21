D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 738 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $8,170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $83,500,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in RingCentral by 129.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 465,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,955,000 after buying an additional 388,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 376,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,094,000 after buying an additional 257,408 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

