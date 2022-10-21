D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $36,542,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.23.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $109.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

