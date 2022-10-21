D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,023,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,443,000 after buying an additional 410,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Continental Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,563,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,893,000 after buying an additional 21,413 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,588,000 after acquiring an additional 784,017 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 399,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank cut Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Continental Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CLR opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.36.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Articles

