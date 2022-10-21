D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,664 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in First Merchants by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Merchants to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FRME opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.06. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $156.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.57 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.28%. Research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

First Merchants Profile

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.