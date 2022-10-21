D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,866 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Upstart by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Upstart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Upstart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Upstart by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPST. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens cut their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Upstart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UPST stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $370.26.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.