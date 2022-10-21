Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5,487.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 407,856 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 306.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 481,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 362,640 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SNY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

