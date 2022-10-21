D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $283,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 283.3% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
