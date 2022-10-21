FY2022 EPS Estimates for International Business Machines Co. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for International Business Machines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $9.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.34. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.29 per share.

IBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $128.30 on Friday. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average is $132.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

