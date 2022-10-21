Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $2.00 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.69.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

