Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.98 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.85. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 14.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.37%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

