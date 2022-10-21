FY2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Boosted by Analyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Comerica to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $64.42 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

