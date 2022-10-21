Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for CDW in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CDW’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $158.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,358,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

